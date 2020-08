Shala Hunsaker took the stage on Thursday night as Price City’s Culture Connection continued its summer series. She delighted viewers with her range and ability, putting on a great show. Her mother, Laurie Pitchforth, and niece, Haivyn Pitchforth, accompanied her at different points throughout the performance, manifesting the talent within the family.

Out the Back Door is next up for the series. The band will perform live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 on Price City’s Facebook page.