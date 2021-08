Press Release

Carbon Dino Shalako Gunter qualified to represent Team Utah at the National High School Rodeo Association Final in Lincoln, Nebraska on July 22.

Gunter shot well enough to tie for 11th place in the nation after competing with 120 competitors. She went into the competition fourth in the state. State high school teams traveled to compete from all 50 states, as well as Canada and Mexico.

Congratulations to Shalako for her hard work!