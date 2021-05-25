Shark Tank Contest Coming to Emery County

On Tuesday, it was announced that this year’s Bright Ideas Jr. Entrepreneur program will include a Shark Tank challenge.

This challenge will have three youth winning seed money for their presented business and the chance to work with local professionals that will assist them in beginning or expanding their business. Those that wish to participate must also be in the Bright Ideas program for the summer and be between the ages of 8-18

The Bright Ideas program teaches youngsters how to start their own business and manage it well by setting goals, making and executing plans, and more. Those that take part in Bright Ideas are also given the chance to sell their product at local community events.

The upcoming local event that will feature goods from Bright Ideas is the Stirrup Some Fun celebration that is slated for Aug. 7. The first boot camp is going to take place on June 15 and those that participate have the chance to win one of three prize packages, with the grand prize being $1,000. Second and third place will receive $500 and $250, respectively.

This will be awarded in the aforementioned seed money for the business plans/presentations. The Shark Tank event is slated to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 3 and winners will work with the event organizers to utilize their winnings for business expenses as needed.

Those interested in participating in the Emery County Jr. Entrepreneurs program can register at brightideaskids.weebly.com.