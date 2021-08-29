Sharon “Shanny” Lea Bahr Bergeman was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on August 24, 2021 at the age of 77.

Shanny was born to William Martin Bahr and Ruth Mitchell on December 31, 1943 in Colfax, Washington. Shanny become a mother at a young age and she has four beautiful children, Joyce(Brent), Jay, Tim(Ruby), and Justin(Lesley). Her oldest son, Jay, precedes her. She married her beloved husband, Darwin Bergeman, in 1966. They were sealed in the Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1972.

Amongst many things, Shanny loved horses, music, and painting. She had spent many years hunting, fishing and camping with her family, she loved going out to shoot, playing the guitar and singing, performing locally, painting, crafting and crochet. She was passionate about gardening, growing everything she could, and she had quite the green thumb. She loved to teach her hobbies to her children and grandchildren.

Shanny loved cooking and baking and always had a plate of cookies ready. She kept recipe books, often writing in them to make her own adjustments. If something was broken, she would fix it, even if it seemed impossible, Shanny always found a way. She was a collector at heart, often sharing her treasures with her loved ones. She was also the one to call if you needed a patch sewn onto your favorite pair of jeans, or to teach you how to sew a dress for a doll.

She loved her pets, especially her cats Lucky (who preceded her) and Tiny, both of whom she raised from kittens. She always spoiled them with treats and toys. She was kind to all animals, owned or not, always helping feed or provide medical care to strays.

Shanny was the most accepting, caring and encouraging woman. She knew when to scorn and when to give a warm, gentle hug. She was the best shoulder to cry on and always eager to hear about the things happening in your life. Shanny was a caretaker till the very end, usually asking if you were hungry or needed a blanket at a minimum, five times.

A public viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with her funeral service at 12:00 p.m. and the burial shortly after on August 30, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 88 West 800 North, Blanding, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to funeral costs by contacting Jessica Roueche at jbergeman12@gmail.com