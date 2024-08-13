Sharpe D. Snow told his sweetheart he would meet her above the clouds: Sharp at 90 years of age passed away Saturday, August 10, 2024.

Sharpe was born on September 29, 1933, in Castle Dale Utah to Samuel Russell and Vera Lucille Snow. He graduated from South Emery High School in Ferron, Utah Class of 1952. He was previously married and had a son Michael Christman. Sharpe proudly served his country for 2 years in the Army. He apprenticed under Charlie Gadio in Provo, Utah and became a very fine Cobbler. He opened Sharpies Shoe Repair in April 1959 in Castle Dale. He married Ruth Seretia Wilstead on June 20, 1959; later solemnized their vows on September 13, 1960, in the Manti LDS Temple.

They had 4 children Sherry Lee (John) Leffler, Samuel Rickey (Leann) Snow, Spencer D. (Allison) Snow, Sauna Ruth (David) Olsen. He has been blessed with 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, his eldest son Michael and 2 twin granddaughters Samantha Ann and Lisa Ann Snow.

Dad served as 1st counselor of the Young Men’s Mutual for 10 years, he served as Sunday School Teacher for years. He drove Emery County School Bus for over 17 years and drove their Ambulance for the EMS and obtained his pilot’s license. Sharpe & Sereta owned Western Auto True Value for over 30 years; owners of Joes Valley Marina for 28 years.

Dad became a Millwright for the Powerhouses for over 20 years. He purchased and ran Modern Shoe Repair in Price for a short time.

Dad was known for his love of fishing; he still holds the state record for fish from Millers Flatt Reservoir.

Dad’s story was published in Field & Stream Magazine.

Dad and mom loved to snowbird in Parker Dam, CA below Lake Havasu, AZ to be in the warmer weather for 30 years. They golfed, sold at swap meets, rode their side by side with friends. His true love was Emery County.

He loved his family, but mostly his wife Ruth Seretia for 65 years.

Dad, you will be missed tremendously!

We Love You Dad!!!

A graveside service will be held at the Castle Dale cemetery on Saturday, August 17, 2024at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 10:00 am till 11:00 am at the cemetery prior to services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Crandall Funeral Home, Evanston, Wyoming.