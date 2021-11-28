Sharpening Their Claws

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers are bringing a slew of players back to begin the 2021-22 season. “I have 10 returners from last year,” stated head coach Mark Stuckenschneider. That group includes four seniors and three returning starters.

It does not mean, however, that there are not opportunities for underclassmen to get in the mix. Stuckenschneider added, “I have a pretty good freshman class.”

In fact, Stuckenschneider is so impressed with the incoming class that he mentioned it would not be surprising if a freshman makes her way into the starting lineup.

As far as the region goes, Whitehorse and Monument Valley will be back after taking last year off. Those two teams provide problems due to their playing style.

“Whitehorse and Monument Valley know how to play fast-paced basketball.” Stuckenschneider continued, “They have it down to a science.” Green River will also be a challenge while Monticello is dropping from 2A to rejoin the region.

Still, Stuckenschneider has his sights on improving from a season ago. “We’re starting off at a higher level than we did last year.” Stuckenschneider concluded, “My goal is to get one win at the tournament. To add on to that, I’d like to be the higher seed [in the play-in game]; that’s doable.”