Shawn Parish Recognized by DTR and Sweetwater Speedway

Shawn Parish is coming off of a great year, where he placed third in points in the IMCA Northerns at the Desert Thunder Raceway, as well as the Sweetwater Speedway in Rock Springs Wyoming. He was also awarded the Rookie of the Year at Sweetwater Speedway. “I feel ecstatic about the rookie of the year and finishing 3rd, it was my first full season in a IMCA Northern Sportmod, and I had my best season yet,” said Parish.

He continued commenting on his favorite of the season, as well as a big obstacle he had to overcome. “I would have to say my favorite race this season was Friday of the 4th of July weekend, which was a 3-day show, and we finished third but came inches with coming home with the win! The big obstacle that weekend was the Thursday night race, with getting into a pile up on the first lap of the main event and having to get the car all fixed up and ready for the rest of the weekend. In that 3-day weekend, we won two of the three heat races and had a DNF, a third and a fifth in the main events.”

“The people that supported and helped me would be my dad (Kenny Parish), my wife (Angel Parish) and all of our amazing sponsors: Zooks Solutions, VBI Store, Autofarm, Autozone, K&S Automotive and Pierce Oil. I wouldn’t be able to do this without my dad and wife’s support, and to all my sponsors thank you for believing in me and wanting to put your name on my car for us to represent you!”

He now has plans for next season to help him climb up the standings at DTR and Sweetwater. “I’m going to work hard in the car and go through everything to get it ready for another awesome season!” He will prepare to compete in the IMCA.tv Winter Nationals on January 13-18 at the Central Arizona Raceway, a 3/8-mile clay oval located at the Pinal County Fairgrounds in Casa Grande.