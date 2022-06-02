Sheriff Greg Funk Endorses Deputy Shaun Bell as His Successor for Emery County Sheriff

Emery County Sheriff Candidate Shaun Bell

By Greg Funk, Emery County Sheriff

* Paid political advertisement

Hi, this is Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk. I want to thank all of you for trusting and supporting me as your Sheriff for the past 11.5years. I am endorsing Shaun Bell for your next Sheriff.

I do not take the passing of the torch lightly and have watched and know my deputies. I recruited Deputy Shaun Bell to follow in my footsteps, and started working with him to handle everything that will be his responsibility. I saw in Shaun Bell the characteristics that I felt necessary to be your next Sheriff.

Shaun brings the honesty, strength and backbone necessary to be able to stand alone at times to do the right thing. I ask you to stand with me. Support and vote for Shaun Bell for Emery County Sheriff.

I hold the office of Sheriff very sacred. It is an elected and constitutionally protected office, which gives this job the added responsibility of not only enforcing laws, but the ability to call out the wrongs or concerns of other local, state and federal officials without reprisal from them.

Thank you again for your support.

Emery County Sheriff Greg Funk