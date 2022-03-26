Sheriff Highlights Drug Task Force Efforts

By Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood

Spring is in the air and it feels wonderful outside. I wanted to take a minute and update the community on progress made by our local law enforcement team.

I attended the quarterly drug task force meeting earlier this week and was given some statistics. I felt this was a good opportunity to educate the public on the effort that has been made this year toward the constant battle on drugs in our county. You may or may not be aware that the local drug task force is composed of personnel from Price City Police and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Each allied city pays into the task force and has a chief of police that sits on the board of directors for the force. Price City Police is the controller of the task force and maintains the day-to-day duties of it.

The board met for its quarterly meeting and as of March 21, our local drug task force has seized 154 controlled substance tablets, 1.883 pounds of methamphetamine, 51.8 grams of heroin, 13,883 pounds of marijuana, 174.6 grams of THC dabs/wax, 13.5 grams of cocaine, 35.3 grams of mushrooms, two replica pistols, three shotguns, one rifle, one crossbow and some assorted cash.

Two search warrants have been written, including one in Spring Glen and the other in East Carbon. In addition, 16 arrests have been made and there are many cases ongoing at this time. These statistics only include drug task force cases and there have been 71 cases so far this year. The statistics do not include the cases that each individual police entity and the sheriff’s office has completed on their own.

These statistics represent a great deal of work that comes from a collaborative effort from our local drug task force with the help of local police departments and the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s K-9s have been involved in some of these cases and it just goes to show the power of a team effort to address issues. We are proud of the effort made and the work that has been done so far this year.

The sheriff’s office has taken an aggressive stance on drug-related criminal activity and will continue to do so. I am proud to serve Carbon County as your sheriff, and I appreciate your support to our local law enforcement team. We truly live in the greatest county in Utah.