Shh, it’s a Secret

During the Carbon County Commission meeting, Tina Grange, Tourism Specialist and Film Liaison for Carbon County, presented the monthly Super Service Award.

Grange advised that up until right now, the award had been kept a secret from the award-winning employee. The recipient’s boss even had this employee’s shift covered to ensure the employee would be able to attend the meeting.

Grange stated that this specific employee is well known for going above and beyond to help customers. Grange also spoke about the friendliness that this employee exudes consistently.

“She provides recommendations of things to do for people while they are visiting Helper, which makes her a great ambassador for the area,” stated Grange.

Grange then announced that Felicia Otero from Helper’s R&A Market was the recipient of this month’s Super Service Award. Otero was awarded a certificate as well as coupons for local eateries.

It was apparent that Otero was in complete surprise as Grange announced her at the Super Service Award recipient. Otero thanked her boss Cindi Curry for being an exceptional boss, which allows her to enjoy the work that she does.