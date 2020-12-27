Shoot For a Cure Fundraiser Raises Over $2,000 for the Wheeler Family

In the fall of 2020, local photographer and Helper City Councilwoman Amanda Wheeler was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her fellow photographers made the decision to band together to assist Wheeler, choosing to host a Shoot For a Cure photoshoot fundraiser. Mini photo shoot opportunities were hosted by each photographer to raise funds for Wheeler.

Sadie’s Sweet Shots, Makaila Grange Photography, Kayla Haycock Photography, Carbon Boudior, Carlee Gallegos Photography, Fire & Ice Photography, Natalie Brooke Photography, Kylie Elizabeth Photography and Aspen Marchello Photography were all a part of the fundraiser.

On Monday evening, the check was presented to Wheeler. Through the combined efforts, a total of $2,053 was raised for the Wheeler family.