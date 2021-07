By Julie Johansen

The Carbon Emery Trap and Rifle shooters performed well at the Silver State International Rodeo in Winnemucca, Nev. over the weekend.

Wyatt Fox earned first place in the junior high light rifle shoot. Ruger Payne took first in the high school trap shoot and Kashley Rhodes placed second in the high school light rifle shoot.

Congratulations to these young athletes on their accomplishments!