Shooting for the Stars

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Panthers already surpassed expectations a year ago, and this season they are looking to build on that success. For the first time in school history, Pinnacle defeated Monticello on the road, before injuries derailed the season. Now that the team is healed up and back together, the Panthers are ready to make another run at their region opponents.

Three returning starters will once more don the purple and black, including Jonny Kessler, Cole Barton and Ryker Howell. “I like our group. We’ve got a huge team. We’ve got 19 kids rostered,” stated head coach Ray Jones. “They work hard and they’ve played together.”

Of those 19, only four are seniors and 10 are freshmen. So, the Panthers remain a young group, but they are also hungry and eager to put in the work. “They work so hard and they have good attitudes,” added Jones.

That work started back in the summer as Pinnacle held skills camps to get its athletes ready for the season. Now that it is upon us, the Panthers are ready to fully display their progress.

Another plus going into the year is the size of the squad. “We’re not extraordinary tall in one position, we are kinda tall just across the board… Then we have some smaller guards, but they’re scrappy, so you want some of those.” Jones continued, “So we’re pretty tall, we’re long. But ultimately, I’ll give it to my guys every single year, they work hard. I’d say that’s one of our best qualities, they’re disciplined and they work hard every day.”

Add size and a drive to win to an already strong work ethic and the Panthers are sure to turn some heads. “Our goal last year was to win the region. That’s back on the table,” explained Jones. “If everyone stays healthy, I say we make another push at it. That’s on their poster boards and vision boards, they want to win region.”

Jones and the players know the work they’ve put in and they know where they want to go. Now, they just want the community to be part of their accomplishments.

“I hope we get some support. We have a really good thing going here, we’re trying to get some people to come out and support us,” Jones concluded. “Come on and check us out, come support us. We’re part of the Price family too, we just want that support and love. That will help our guys push it even further.”