Shop With a Cop Brightens Holiday Season for Emery County Youngsters

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) happily treated children in the community to a happy holiday with the Shop With a Cop program. This took place on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Price’s Walmart.

The ECSO stated that they did their best to capture the spirit of the event and were assisted with a visit from Santa Claus himself. This program is thanks to generous donations from the Walmart Foundation and Utah Police Civilian Association as well as Emery County businesses and citizens.

This year, the ECSO was able to sponsor a record number of 24 children. It was stated that the sheriff’s office greatly looks forward to the happy event each year.