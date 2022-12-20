Shop-With-a-Cop Brings Christmas Cheer to Carbon County

The annual, beloved Shop-With-a-Cop program returned to the Price Walmart on Saturday morning to bless local youngsters with Christmas gifts. This event is hosted annually by local law enforcement agencies of Carbon County, including each of the city police departments, the county sheriff’s office, the Utah Highway Patrol and more.

The children are welcomed to join local law enforcement for a fun morning, beginning with breakfast. This breakfast was hosted at USU Eastern in the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center. The meal itself was provided by McDonald’s while USU Eastern dining services provided refreshments.

Following the free breakfast, youngsters are treated to a mini-parade from the university to Walmart, where the officers turn on their lights and sirens for a proper welcome. Once at Walmart, the children are invited to pick out some holiday goodies. Walmart also provides cookies and drinks following the shopping fun.