Shop With a Cop Still Accepting Donations

The Shop With a Cop program is returning to Carbon County to bless the youth in the area for another Christmas season. This year, the event will take place on Dec. 17 beginning at 9 a.m.

Each year, the fun begins with breakfast, which is free to participants. This will be hosted at the USU Eastern Jennifer Leavitt Student Center and McDonald’s will provide the food while the university’s dining services will serve hot chocolate and coffee.

Price City Police Department (PCPD) Sgt. Kelly Maynes has overseen the program since 2016 and has been involved in some capacity for the last 20 years. Last year, they were able to provide for nearly 60 children with 35 officers and 25 volunteers assisting.

They secured around $6,000 for the program in 2021. They are not quite at that amount this year, according to Sgt. Maynes, but they are hopeful that some last-minute donations will get them closer.

Sgt. Maynes also took some time to explain that the PCPD, Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, the Utah Highway Patrol, Adult Parole and Probation, and the police departments in Helper, Wellington and East Carbon all participate. Each individual agency is in charge of selecting the children from their jurisdiction that they want to bring.

“This can be a very difficult decision,” Sgt. Maynes stated.

He said that there are many kids in the area that can benefit from the program but it is not necessarily one that children are signed up for. Usually, they are looking for those in the community that would benefit the most from being involved and, if possible, they try not to choose children that have already participated.

Most of the time, Sgt. Maynes continued, the selections for participating children come from word of mouth from patrol officers, other community members, the school district, and from child and family services.

Those that are interested in donating to the program may donate year round through the Price City utility office, where there is an account specifically for Shop With a Cop. Donations may be given directly to the PCPD as well. Sgt. Maynes stated that they are hoping to have the donations received and in place at least one week in advance, around Dec. 9.

The biggest donation each year comes from a community grant through Walmart while the Utah Police Civilian Association is also a big sponsor. Sgt. Maynes wished to thank USU Eastern for the dining services and the use of the student center. He also thanked McDonald’s of Price and Price City’s utility office for the open account. Since 2016, they have been able to secure to close $40,000 in funds to support Shop With a Cop.