Show Tunes Crooned at Culture Connection *Photo Gallery*

July’s Culture Connection concerts were kicked off with a fan-favorite as a rendition of show tunes were performed by many known faces.

The stormy weather had the event moving indoors to the Price Civic Auditorium. However, that did not put a damper on the fun as popular tunes were performed by Angela Murray, Mary Peacock, Michelle Broadhead, Ryan Murray, Ammon Sorenson, Joy Frandsen and Celeste Sorensen.

Look out for this Thursday’s Culture Connection event, which will feature Terry Shaw. The event will kickoff at 7 p.m. at the Price City Peace Gardens.

“Terry Shaw is Carbon County’s ultimate showman with as much experience as any performer we have come to town. Terry Shaw has been a professional musician for over 50 years, playing, recording, and singing in bands for most of that time,” stated City Councilman Layne Miller. “Since moving to Price ten years ago he has concentrated on being a solo artist playing a variety of styles including classical, bluegrass, country, folk, rock, jazz, and Christmas music.”

Councilman Miller concluded that by adding his talent to the Hometown heroes celebration on Thursday evening, Main Street will be thee place to be Thursday evening.