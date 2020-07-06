Sign Up for the Emery High School Volleyball Camp

Emery County youth that are in grades 6-8 are invited to participate in the upcoming Emery High School volleyball camp July 6-10. The cost is $60 per participant and the training runs from 8 a.m. to noon. Sign up will take place at the Spartan Center on the opening day of the camp.

The following week, grades 9-12 will be welcomed to the camp July 13-16, also at the Spartan Center located at the high school. The camp will begin at 8 a.m. each morning and will be dismissed at 11 a.m. The cost for the camp is $75 per participant in the older grades.