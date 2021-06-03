Sign Up Now for the 2021 International Days Parade

The annual International Days Parade is coming back following the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those that are interested in registering to be part of the parade must do so by July 28. Registration can be completed online at Price City’s website for free. This year, there will be new categories for trophies to give even more opportunities for winners.

The traditional categories, Mayor’s Choice, Chairman’s Choice, Most Beautiful, Best of Theme and Funniest, will be joined by the new categories, which are Best Show Car, Best Family Entry and Best Non-Profit.

Grand Marshal and Citizen of the Year nominations will be accepted through July 9 and nominations from the community are strongly encouraged. Those that wish to nominate an individual may do so by visiting Price City’s website here.

Treat distribution will be allowed for this parade with no COVID-19 restrictions in place. However, it was stated that throwing treats from vehicles is still prohibited and the items must be passed out by those that are walking in the parade.

Those that wish to obtain more information may phone Megan Marshall at (435) 650-0698.