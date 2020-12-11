Sign Up Now for the Active Parenting of Teens Workshop

USU Extension invites all to the Active Parenting of Teens virtual workshop that is slated to take place on a number of dates in January and February of 2021.

This workshop is narrated by television mother Daphne Maxwell-Reid and author Dr. Michael Popkin. It is stated to give the guidance and support that is needed to turn the many challenges that come with raising a teen into opportunities for growth.

Those that register for the workshop will learn many new skills that will aid in assisting their teen to successfully and healthily guide themselves through the years into adulthood.

Parents and guardians will learn skills for clear and honest communication, how to be an encouraging parent, methods of respectful discipline, concrete strategies to prevent risky behaviors, insight into important issues such as online bullying and much more.

This workshop has benefited parents and other guardians since 1983. This year’s event will take place on Jan. 5, 12, 19 and 26 as well as Feb. 2 and 9. To register, contact Christina Pay at (435) 636-3236 or through email at christina.pay@usu.edu.

However, there is one other way to register for the event, which is $10 per person, while obtaining more information on the workshop. That may be accomplished by clicking here.