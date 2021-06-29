Sign Up Now for the Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament

A fundraiser golf tournament is being hosted by Miss Emery Royalty in the beginning of August.

This tournament, for Little Miss Hallee Hurdsman, Miss Teen BrinLee Hurdsman, Miss Emery Brooklyn Johansen, Jr. Miss Peyton Oman and Mini Miss Paizlee Jensen, will take place at the Millsite Golf Course on Aug. 7 beginning at 8 a.m.

The four-person scramble is $200 per team and lunch will be provided. There will be raffle prizes for those in attendance and a hole-in-one on hole 12 wins a trailer sponsored by Ace Auto and Trailer Sales. Prizes will also be given to the first, second, third and last place teams.

Those that wish to obtain more information and sign up a team may call Kasey Edgehouse at (435) 384-2887.