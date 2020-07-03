Sign Up Today for the Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament

The Miss Emery fundraiser golf tournament will be hosted at the Millsite Golf Course on Aug. 1 beginning at 9 a.m.

This fundraiser will be a four-person scramble and will cost $200 per team. Lunch will be provided with the opportunity for raffle prizes. There is also a chance to win a trailer sponsored by Ace Auto and Trailer Sales for a hole in one on hole 12.

There are prizes for the first, second, third and last place teams. For more information and to sign up your team, call Kasey at (435) 384-2887.