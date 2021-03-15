Single-Vehicle Accident Damages Price Business

Photo by Traci Bishop

Authorities were paged to a single-vehicle accident that damaged a local business in Price on Monday morning.

Crews were paged to Bookcliff Workwear, located on Carbon Avenue, on Monday morning around 8 a.m. Early reports indicate that a truck reversed into the building, causing damage to the facade and windows. Despite the damage, Bookcliff Workwear announced that the store will remain open. Customers are asked to avoid the cordoned off area.

Members of the Price City Fire Department, Price City Police Department and Carbon County Ambulance responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

The exact cause of the accident has not been released at this time. Check back to ETV News for more information as it is made available.