Single Vehicle Rollover Leaves Juvenile in Critical Condition

Price City Police Department Press Release

On the night of Oct. 10, a single–vehicle rollover accident was reported at the base of Wood Hill. The accident involved a pickup truck that contained four juveniles. The investigation has shown the vehicle was traveling down the hill and was unable to maintain its lane, which led to the vehicle going off the edge and rolling several times.

During the accident, one passenger was ejected and was later flown to Primary Children’s Hospital, where they remain in critical condition. The other three occupants sustained minor injuries and all were treated by medical personnel. The accident remains under investigation.

Price City Police would like to remind those who are traveling in the hills above Price to do so safely. Although the amount of traffic in the hills is minimal, many other dangers are present. Animals, pedestrians, bicycles and ATVs utilize the same area and there are numerous sharp corners and cliffs. Pay attention to the road, don’t drive distracted and slow down. Simply slowing down gives you more time to react to conditions of the roadway, other people and situations.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved.