Site Work Continues at Millsite

By Julie Johansen

Throughout the last month, work has been progressing on the golf course at Millsite. This work included the placement of topsoil on the new fairways, tees and greens, as well as placing concrete for the golf course pond overflow box. A waterline was extended to the south side of the new golf course bridge to reconnect the waterline over the bridge.

The final spillway overlay concrete slab was completed on Friday, Nov. 5. Work will continue on the spillway area as crews remove all equipment this week and then proceed with work at the outlet works, including sealing some cracks in the concrete tunnel. This type of site work will continue as long as the weather permits.