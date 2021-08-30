Sitterud Leads Spartans Over Knights

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Friday night under the lights featured a new opponent for the Spartans as Emery faced off against Democracy Prep. The Knights represent a fairly new charter school from Las Vegas, Nevada and were playing their first game in two years.

Emery got on the board first with a Koalton Curtis field goal from 26 yards out. Dane Sitterud scored his first touchdown of the game with a 13-yard rush to make it 10-0 at halftime.

The Knights featured several athletes, but Emery did a good job limiting the big plays. The Spartans made it difficult for the Knights to move the ball consistently and took advantage of three turnovers.

Colton Jeffs was on the receiving end of a 38-yard touchdown pass as the Spartans were up 16-0 after three quarters. Sitterud’s second rushing touchdown made it 23-0. Koalton Curtis scored the final touchdown of the game as the Spartans cruised to a 30-6 win.

Maddex Christman led the Spartans with six tackles and nine assisted tackles while Tyler Stilson had five tackles for a loss and four sacks. Finding the football were Treg Miller with an interception as well as Peyton Alton and Derek Canterberry, each with a fumble recovery.

Last but not least is the Tram Electric Player of the Game. Sitterud finished with a game-high 110 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Emery (2-1) will travel to Union (0-3) on Friday. The Cougar students will be providing a live broadcast, which can be streamed here.