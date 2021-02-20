Skin and Tonic Launches Local Raffle for Turner Syndrome Awareness

February is Turner Syndrome Awareness month. Turner Syndrome is a chromosomal disorder in which a female is born with only on X-chromosome. This syndrome is rare, with fewer than 200,000 cases per year in the US.

Chanel Candelaria, a Carbon County resident and co-owner of Skin and Tonic in Helper, lost her daughter last February to Turner Syndrome at 17 weeks. Only two percent of babies with the syndrome survive to birth and those that do can have various complications.

In honor of their baby, Rose Candelaria, she is hosting a raffle where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Turner Syndrome Foundation. This foundation assists with awareness and ways to improve the lives of the girls and women with the syndrome.

“I am so thankful for all of the businesses, friends and family that donated and took the time to be a part of this raffle,” Candelaria stated.

Tickets are $10 each, which can be sent through Venmo to Candeleria. Three winners will be chosen on Feb. 28 and there is an array of exciting prizes such as free facials for one year and one spray tan from Skin and Tonic, a gift card from Tangerine Eatery, a teeth bleaching kit from Carbon Medical and the Helper Clinic, a photography session and so much more.

For more information the raffle, including the full instructions on entering and Candelaria’s Venmo information, click here.