Skin and Tonic Welcomed to Helper

On Wednesday afternoon, the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new business on Helper City’s Main Street.

This business is Skin & Tonic, featuring esthetician services with Chanel Candelaria. There was a small amount of people that attended the ribbon cutting in person while the majority of participants were encouraged to join virtually through Facebook live.

Skin & Tonic is located in the same building as Timeless Art, right next to well-known coffee shop Happiness Within. Services offered at Skin & Tonic include custom facials, lash lifts and tints, eyelash extensions and spray tans.

Those that joined the ribbon cutting virtually and left a comment were entered into a drawing for a free spray tan by Candelaria. Skin & Tonic is located at 157 South Main Street in Helper and appointments can be made by calling (435) 650-4239.