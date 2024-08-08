Skyline Black Mine Rescue Team Earns Another Overall Award

As many may remember ,USU Eastern recently played host to the Rocky Mountain Mine Rescue competition held in June. Skyline Mine’s Rescue Black Team earned the Overall First Place award, amongst many others. Once again, Skyline Black has gone far.

On July 29, Skyline Black, led by Team Captain Justin Sinclair along with Trainer Darrel Burr, led their team to another victory in Loveland, Colorado in a two-day Mine Rescue competition. This makes a second, first place Overall Competition Win for Skyline Black this year and they do not plan to stop. The team is now headed to Lexington, Kentucky, August 12-15.

Congratulations to Skyline Black Team Members:

Team Captain- Justin Sinclair, Trainer- Darrel Burr, Jeremy Larsen, Colten Pickering, Cody Austin, Josh Tyhurst, Troy Reese, Joe Davis and Trey Robinson.