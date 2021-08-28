Slovenian Day Picnic Rapidly Approaching

The well-loved Slovenian Day Picnic is returning in 2021, and everyone in the community is invited to attend.

The event is slated for Sunday, Sept. 12 at the Slovenian Home in Spring Glen (4323 North 2000 West). The festivities will take place beginning at 12 p.m. and wrapping up at 5 p.m.

Those that attend will be treated to ethnic food, baked goods and polka music. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and their family members.

Takeout will be available throughout the event for those that wish to take their food on the go.