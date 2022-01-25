Slow Out the Gates

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle hit a snag on Friday when Whitehorse came to Price. The Panthers could not get going and trailed 11-4 after the first quarter.

Pinnacle picked up its play afterward and kept up with the Raiders, but the damage had already been done. The slow start was too much to overcome as Whitehorse won, 52-44.

Cole Barton led the Panthers in points with 13, though Michael Schmitz was more efficient with his 12 (6-8). The former once more recorded a double-double with 11 rebounds while Jonathan Kessler pulled down nine rebounds.

The Panthers (6-7, 2-1) will take to the road on Friday to compete against Monument Valley (6-3, 1-2).