Slow Start Dooms Lady Spartans

A slow start would be Emery’s downfall in Tuesday’s non-region matchup against Judge Memorial. Despite having the home court advantage, the Lady Spartans struggled to connect in the first half.

The Bulldogs took advantage of Emery’s slow pace early. Judge Memorial had a five-point lead after the first, which was extended to a 25-13 advantage at the half.

The Lady Spartans regrouped at halftime and came charging out of the gate. The team poured in 19 points in the third to trail by 41-32 going into the fourth. Emery had another impressive output in the final quarter, but it was not enough as Judge Memorial held on to the lead to win 60-50.

Katelyn Nielson was a force for Emery in the loss. The sophomore poured in 20 points to go along with three rebounds and two assists. Aliya Lester added 10 points on the night while Kali Jensen chipped in eight.

Emery (1-1) will take a week off before traveling to Delta (0-1) on Nov. 29. The team will travel once again on Dec. 1 as the Spartans take on Uintah (0-0).