Slump Continues for Pirates *Photo Gallery*

Before the new year, Green River traveled to Helper for a tournament. The Pirates first faced off with Grand and fell to the Red Devils 65-25. Another 3A team in Summit Academy next awaited Green River, but that game ended in similar fashion. The Bears controlled the contest and coasted to a 62-23 win.

On Wednesday, the Pirates set sail for Fillmore to take on Millard. The Eagles took flight with 33 points in the first quarter and went on to win 93-33. Green River continued its voyage on Friday to Montezuma Creek to play Whitehorse. It was an eight-point game until the fourth quarter when the Raiders ran away with it, 67-46.

It is rivalry week for the Pirates (1-11, 0-1) as they continue on the road play Pinnacle (4-6, 0-0) in Price on Friday.