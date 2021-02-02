Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant Deadline Extended

Press Release

The Utah Labor Commission announced on Monday that additional funds have been allocated and the Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant (SBQEG) program will continue into 2021 until the funds are exhausted or there is no longer a need for the grant.

The $5 million Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant uses federal CARES Act funds and additional state funds as part of Utah’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It provides reimbursement to small business employers who pay employees to stay home during quarantine or isolation for a maximum of 40 hours per week for a period of up to two calendar weeks.

To be eligible businesses must have:

Less than 50 employees in Utah.

One or more employees receiving notice that the employee must quarantine or isolate due to positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Continued to pay out regular wages to an employee(s) while the employee was in quarantine/isolation.

Small business owners with less than 50 employees can go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/business/business-loans-and-grants/, https://laborcommission.utah.gov, or https://business.utah.gov/, for more information and to fill out a grant application.