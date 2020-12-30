Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant Deadline Extended

Press Release

The Utah Labor Commission announced on Wednesday the extension of the deadline to apply for the Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant (SBQEG) program.

With the extension, funds will now be available until exhausted or January 31, 2021.

January 31, 2021 is now the final quarantined or isolated day for which a request may be made under this grant and all grant requests must be made on or before 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

The $2 million Small Business Quarantined Employee Grant uses federal CARES Act funds as part of Utah’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. It provides reimbursement to small business employers who pay employees to stay home during quarantine or isolation for a maximum of 40 hours per week for a period of up to two calendar weeks.

To be eligible businesses must have:

Less than 50 employees in Utah.

One or more employees receiving notice that the employee must quarantine or isolate due to a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who has tested positive.

Continued to pay out regular wages to an employee(s) while the employee was in quarantine/isolation.

Small business owners with less than 50 employees can go to https://coronavirus.utah.gov/business/business-loans-and-grants/, https://laborcommission.utah.gov, or https://business.utah.gov/ for more information and to fill out a grant application.