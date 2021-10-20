Small Business Resources Coming to Carbon and Grand Counties

Small Business Resource Roadshow will be visiting Moab on Oct. 26 and Price on Oct. 27

SBA Press Release

On Oct. 26 and 27, the SBA’s Small Business Resource Roadshows will be bringing local, federal and state representatives dedicated to helping small businesses start and grow in Grand and Carbon counties. The roadshow is a collaborative effort between the Small Business Administration, Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and the Small Business Development Center. Its focus is to bring the many different resources together in one place, making it easier for businesses and entrepreneurs in rural counties.

“Over the past several years, the SBA has partnered to bring resources to the rural and urban communities we serve outside the Salt Lake Valley,” said Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director. “These roadshows are intended to bring the resources to those small businesses in these areas and provide an opportunity for business owners to network with various partners, including our SBA lenders. Once again, we are excited to get out and work with the local communities throughout the state.”

The Small Business Resource Roadshow will bring business resources and local lenders to one spot, providing convenience for small businesses wanting help with starting or growing their businesses. The roadshow will start with a light breakfast and networking from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. during check-in. After the welcomes, there will be an Access to Resource and Access to Capital panel to answer questions and bring clarification to the many different programs available. Once the program is complete, there will be time to network with local lenders and multiple federal, state and local business resources as well as local businesses within the community.

Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Moab

Stage Room at the Moab Arts and Recreation Center

111 East 100 North, Moab, Utah

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Price

Alumni Room in JLSC at the USU Eastern Campus

451 East 400 North, Price, Utah

For more information and to register, click here.