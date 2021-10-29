Small Business Resources Roadshow Comes to Carbon County

On Wednesday, local, state and federal representatives were welcomed to the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus for the Small Business Resources Roadshow.

This roadshow and the representatives present came with the dedication to helping small businesses begin and grow in Carbon County. The roadshow had also made a stop the evening before in Moab to help those in Grand County.

This was a collaborative effort between the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Small Business Development Center. The goal was to bring different resources together in one place and make it easier for businesses and entrepreneurs in rural areas.

“Over the past several years, the SBA has partnered to bring resources to the rural and urban communities we serve outside the Salt Lake Valley,” shared Marla Trollan, SBA Utah District Director, prior to the event. “These roadshows are intended to bring the resources to those small businesses in these areas and provide an opportunity for business owners to network with various partners, including our SBA lenders. Once again, we are excited to get out and work with the local communities throughout the state.”

The roadshow began with a small breakfast complete with networking from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Following the welcome, those in attendance enjoyed an Access to Resource and Access to Capital panel that gave the opportunity for questions to be answered.

Following this, there was also time for local lenders and multiple local, state and federal business resources to interact with local business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs. The show in Price was the last of six in-person events throughout the state. The 2021 series will culminate with a virtual opportunity on Nov. 9.