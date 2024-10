At approximately 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, the suddenly-snowy weather resulted in a collision on SR 96.

The accident took place near mile marker 15.5, north of Scofield Reservoir. Initial reports stated that it was a Savage Coal Truck Semi and a Ford F150 that had collided.

At this time, injuries are unknown and traffic is being blocked.

Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.