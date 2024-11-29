Soaring to New Heights: Alumni Parker Rollins Shares His Journey with USU Eastern’s Aviation Program

USU Eastern Press Release

When Parker Rollins began his journey to becoming a pilot, he didn’t initially plan on staying in Price, Utah. However, what began as a temporary move to expedite his flight training turned into a transformative experience. Now an alumnus of Utah State University Eastern’s Aviation Program, Parker reflects on his time in the program, the opportunities it provided, and the lasting lessons he learned.

In May 2021, Parker started flying with USU Eastern. Initially enrolled at the Logan campus, he pivoted to Price when summer runway construction in Logan delayed flight courses. “My advisor suggested Price as an alternative, and I went for it wanting to get flying as soon as possible,” he shares. His original plan to obtain a private pilot certificate and return to Logan changed when he realized the advantages of staying in Price. “I stayed to finish the whole program, and I’m super grateful I did.”

USU’s Aviation Program is a Part 141 flight school, meticulously designed to prepare students for careers in the airline industry. Graduates who fulfill program requirements are eligible for the R-ATP (Restricted Airline Transport Pilot) certificate, reducing the required flight hours from 1,500 to 1,000 to begin their airline careers.

As Parker explains, the program’s structure supports career readiness: “Utah State is a partner with SkyWest, and I was able to meet recruiters at job fairs and open houses. The program gives you the necessary certificates, ratings, and flight time required to pursue an airline career.”

One of the defining features of USU Eastern’s Aviation Program is the flexibility and accessibility offered at its Price campus. Parker notes several advantages, including smaller class sizes, better weather, and less congested airspace than Logan. “The smaller class sizes allowed me more availability with my instructors, and the tight-knit community made it easier to learn and grow,” he explains. “The weather in Price, especially during the winter months, also made it possible to fly more often.”

While Price’s conditions can be challenging, Parker believes they prepared him to become a better pilot. “The winds in Price can be worse, and in the summer, the density altitude is high, which means the planes have less performance. But these challenges taught me valuable skills and decision-making.”

For Parker, the sense of community in Price was a cornerstone of his success. “I had a couple of classmates I did my training with, and we supported each other when things got hard,” he recalls. “I’m still friends with those students to this day.”

He also credits his instructors and professors for shaping his aviation journey. “My instructors were incredible and always had my back. Their guidance helped me become the pilot I am today. Even now, I feel supported by the department.”

During his time at USU Eastern, Parker also worked with the Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) side of the aviation program. He participated in outreach activities, promoting aviation to the next generation. “I traveled across Utah and out of state, attending career fairs, open houses, and events like EAA Airventure in Oshkosh, WI,” he shares. “It’s cool to give back to the aviation field that has given so much to me.”

Parker’s journey wasn’t without challenges. He candidly shares that he didn’t pass his private pilot certificate test on the first try. “While failing wasn’t ideal, it taught me valuable lessons. The key is to learn from your mistakes and become a safer, more skilled aviator,” he says.

To aspiring pilots, Parker offers this advice: “Don’t give up and work hard. Flight school isn’t easy, and you need to put in the work on the ground before flying to save time and money. Ground knowledge is essential for being a safe and competent pilot. Take charge of your training, seek new experiences, and never stop learning. Remember, flying is a privilege.”

Parker’s journey at USU Eastern’s Aviation Program exemplifies the program’s mission: to prepare pilots for successful careers. Reflecting on his experience, he wholeheartedly recommends Price for its smaller classes, better weather, and supportive community. “USU’s flight program does exactly what it’s designed to do—get you ready with all the certificates and ratings needed to fly for an airline. I’m grateful for the opportunities I had and for the instructors and peers who supported me along the way.”

For more information about USU Eastern’s Aviation Program, visit caas.usu.edu/avte.