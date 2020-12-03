Sobriety is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

The holidays can prove to be tough for many, especially those that have suffered or currently suffer with substance and/or alcohol abuse.

Savannah Eley, the StepOne Service Coordinator at Castleview Hospital, stated that sobriety is the best gift to give to oneself and one’s family. Eley said that oftentimes, substance abusers have turned away from family and forget about holiday enjoyment, missing out on the joy that the season can offer.

Struggling with substance use can intensify during the holiday season for a variety of reasons, including holiday planning letdowns, reminders of past poor holidays or recent losses, and the shorter days and colder weather contributing to seasonal depression.

“A gift means sacrificing something of your own to give someone else something of value, but I honestly believe the gift of sobriety isn’t really a sacrifice at all,” Eley said. “It is a gift that grows, a gift that has more meaning than any other gift you could give.”

Eley remarked on her own personal experiences with past substance use, stating that she never knew the true meaning of the holidays or felt the overwhelming love and joy that the holidays can bring while in the midst of using. She remarked that finding the gift of sobriety is a gift that keeps giving, to herself and those she loves.

“The best and most profound gift anyone who suffered from substance use can give to themselves and to those around them is sobriety. When you strive to get sober, you give yourself the gift of sobriety and that gift is exactly what your loved ones want from and for you during the holiday season,” Said Eley.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the most dangerous times of the year for drug and alcohol related deaths are the months of December, January and March, with nearly 91,000 deaths reported.

Since 1999, the period between Thanksgiving and New Years accounts for the most extreme cases of alcohol consumption. According to surveillance for violent deaths, the rate of violence, drug overdoses, suicides and automobile accidents increases significantly during the holidays. The majority of the deaths are connected to drug and alcohol abuse.

Identifying personal triggers and recognizing relapse signs are both very important for those attempting sobriety. Additionally, building healthy relationships and avoiding old habits will only continue to contribute to a healthy and sober individual for the holiday season and beyond.

Castleview Hospital has partnered with StepOne Service to provide an inpatient, hospital-based, three-to-five day acute withdrawal management service. This service is available to adults requiring medical management of withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and/or opioids.

For more information on the program, visit www.castleviewhospital.net or call (435) 637-4800.