Soccer Community Continues to Come Together to “Save the Coach”

On July 13, members of the soccer community rallied together in a 3v3 fundraising tournament put together by Troy and Cresta Winter, along with Elley Cowdell, daughter of Coach Chad Cowdell.

As many may remember, Coach Cowdell, Head Coach for Carbon High’s Boys’ Soccer team as well as the Voltage FC traveling team, was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer just before Christmas of 2023. Coach Cowdell has already undergone several radiation treatments as well as chemotherapy treatments, but still has a long journey ahead of him.

All of the registration fees and proceeds from the tournament were donated to the Cowdell family to assist in medical bills, daily expenses and travel costs for treatments.

The tournament consisted of co-ed teams of all age groups, including teams from Emery County as well.

Coach Cowdell expressed how important kindness is and how little is known about the burdens that people carry each day. He also expressed that his family always knew how important kindness was, but it wasn’t until they were faced with this type of burden, that they understood just how important it is.

“Today’s event is a combination of years and years of association with good people in our community. They know us and they’ve chosen to come today to play soccer, which we love, but also to show support for someone in the community and it just so happens that that’s our family,” expressed Coach Cowdell.

A few of the boys from Coach Cowdell’s Carbon High team were also in attendance as a show of support and they had a few things to say about their Coach.

Logan McVoy stated “Chad’s always been super supportive of everybody, he’s an amazing coach and he’s always willing to help you out in any way that he can.” while Cannon Mortenson said “Chad’s always there for us, no matter what we’re in. He’s always there as a family, he’s always there to support you, that’s why he’s a great coach.”

“Our coach is not only there to play the game, but for us individually, and wants us to succeed. Not only in the game of soccer, but in life as well, and I think we all appreciate that and love him dearly,” said Sam Dart.

Luke Brady concluded “Chad’s just the best supporter. He loves to see everybody around him succeed and he’s really good at helping everybody reach their maximum potential. He’s just the kindest person and the best coach.”

If you would like to donate to Coach Cowdell’s fight against cancer visit: https://gofund.me/6f392dfd