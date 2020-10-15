Soccer Continues Fall Scrimmages On The Road

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern men and women’s soccer teams hit the field again this past weekend with Friday and Saturday scrimmages.

The men’s team planned on playing multiple games over the weekend, but due to COVID-19, most were canceled. They played well against Snow College on Friday with only having about half of their squad on the field.

The women’s team was able to get two games in this weekend, playing Snow College on Friday and Western Wyoming on Saturday. They lost a close one against Snow 2-1 but took a lot from the tough loss and rebounded on Saturday with a win against Western Wyoming, 3-1.

The Eagles will hit the home field again this Saturday, Oct. 17. The women’s team will play at 11 a.m. and the men will follow after at 1 p.m.