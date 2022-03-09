Sofie Crompton Elected as 2022-23 USU Student Association Officer

Press Release

Sofie Crompton, from Price, was elected to the 2022-23 USU Student Association (USUSA) student body. Crompton, an Elementary Education major, will serve in the Statewide Campuses Executive Council in the role of USU Eastern Service Region Vice President. Crompton is one of 27 newly-elected officers.

“I am proud of our student body for showing up, making their voices heard, and coming together as a collective, strong and capable family,” USUSA President-Elect Clara Alder said. “Elections bring people together, and our student body has brought together our newest 2022-23 officers together.”

USUSA is an organization made by the students, for the students, because of students. Every student at USU is a member of the association and can actively participate in all activities, committees, clubs, events and initiatives.

Because of their approval of the USUSA constitution in October, students attending USU Eastern participated in USUSA elections for the first time this year. The organization now represents all 30 campuses and centers in the USU system, an important milestone for the land-grant institution.

This was also the first time that students across that state elected a single student body presidency, the Executive Leadership Board. While Logan, Eastern and statewide campuses previously elected separate executives, all USU students were able to participate in this year’s elections for the USUSA president, executive vice president and student advocate vice president, who will be responsible for representing the entire student body.

“We are proud to represent you and will work diligently to enhance your college experience,” said Alder, who will serve as the first USU student body president with a systemwide mandate. “I hope you see just how amazing this year is going to be. There are so many opportunities for us to work together, to support each other and to be better together.”

For more information on USUSA, visit www.usu.edu/involvement/ student-association. For a complete record of election results, visit www.usu.edu/involvement/ elections/results.

USUSA Student Government 2022-2023

Executive Leadership Board

– Clara Alder, USUSA President

– Abe Rodriguez, USUSA Executive Vice President

– Ethan Conlee, USUSA Student Advocate Vice President

Logan Campus Executive Council

– Erik Fogth, Logan Campus Vice President

– Ryder Sasser, Logan Campus Athletics and Campus Recreation Executive Director

– Noah Evaga, Logan Campus Diversity and Organizations Executive Director

– Dakota Oldham, Logan Campus Student Events Executive Director

Statewide Campuses Executive Council

– Hunter Warren, USU Blanding Service Region Vice President

– Jasmine Sorensen, USU Brigham City Service Region Vice President

– Sofie Crompton, USU Eastern Service Region Vice President

– Jamie Reidhead, USU Moab Service Region Vice President

– Sherri Callister, USU Southwest Service Region Vice President

– Julie Andrews, USU Tooele Service Region Vice President

– Lindsay Cook, USU Uintah Basin Service Region Vice President

– Natoya Chung, Wasatch Service Region Vice President

Academic Senate

– Scott Nelson, Caine College of the Arts Senator

– Cade Cox, College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences Senator

– Britney Dikwa-Nkrumah, College of Engineering Senator

– Carter Ottley, College of Humanities and Social Sciences Senator

– Gabriella Cale, College of Science Senator

– Adrianna Mortensen, Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services Senator

– Sadie Jensen, Jon M. Huntsman School of Business Senator

– Sarah Pope, School of Graduate Studies Senator

– Abigail MacKay, S.J. and Jessie E. Quinney College of Natural Resources Senator

Eastern Service Region Council

– Myra Beecher, Eastern Service Region Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

– Tiara Otteson, Eastern Service Region Director of Student Events

– Brooklyn Ward, Eastern Service Region Student Advocate

