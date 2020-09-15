Soft Opening Coming for New Co-Working Space

Silicon Slopes East announced earlier this year that it had joined with the Business and Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) in Price to create a co-working space. In July, Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) Regional Planning Director Michael Bryant gave an update on the space.

At this time, the space is nearly completed. The only items to still be tackled prior to the opening are the privacy booths and the online payment portal for co-working space guests to log into.

A soft opening has been planned for the end of September with a grand opening to follow shortly after. The space will feature five privacy booths and 12 lounge chairs with tablet desks. Not stopping there, those that utilize the space will find 20 rolling fold-up tables for configuring work settings and a lounge area with a small conference room.

A larger meeting room will also be available that will accommodate approximately 50-60 individuals. A video that showcases the progress of the center may be found here.