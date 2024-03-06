Softball Drops Series Against Snow College To Open SWAC Play

Calvin Jensen, Sports Information Director, Utah State Eastern

Game 1

The USU Eastern softball team opened up Region 18 SWAC play against Snow College on Friday afternoon. The Lady Eagles dropped the first of a four game series against the Badgers with a final score of 7-3. Brooklyn Gramse drove in two runs securing a double, tying the game at two in the fifth inning. Gia Bruno also stepped up big for the Lady Eagles with a home run to left field, bringing the game to a tie at three in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Despite the efforts, Snow pulled ahead in the seventh inning, ultimately securing their victory with a series of hits and capitalizing on an error to bring the score to 7-3. Addi Hess pitched the entire game allowing six earned runs from nine hits, alongside two strikeouts and two walks. Gramse batted 2-for-3, and alongside Bruno, led the offensive efforts for USU Eastern.

Game 2

In the second game of the doubleheader, Snow College edged out the Lady Eagles by a score of 2-0, despite impressive pitching by Brinley Johnson who managed 21 outs throughout the game, giving up two runs on five hits.

Offensively, Cindy Martinez stood out for Eastern, hitting two for three at the plate. The team’s defense was flawless, committing zero errors, with Maddy Jennings leading the effort making seven plays.

Game 3

Saturday morning didn’t bring the needed boost for USU Eastern as they were overtaken by the Badgers with a final score of 12-4. The pivotal moment came in the third inning when Snow College scored seven runs, dramatically shifting the game’s momentum in their favor.

USU Eastern momentarily seized the lead 3-2 in the second inning, thanks to Brinley Johnson’s two-run homer. However, Snow’s powerful third inning held USU Eastern to four hits and a single run over nearly five innings. Johnson gave up nine runs across four innings.

Gia Bruno and Cindy Martinez were standout performers, each securing two hits. Martinez and Johnson also led the charge in RBI’s, each contributing two to the Eagles effort.

Game 4

In a thrilling series finale, USU Eastern clinched a walk-off 7-6 win against the Badgers. The dramatic ending unfolded in the last inning with Cambrie Jensen’s single driving in the decisive run, breaking the 6-6 deadlock.

The contest began with Snow taking an early lead as Eastern quickly responded, tying the score at one apiece in the first inning through a double by Brooklyn Gramse and Brinley Johnson’s sacrifice fly. The Eagles then moved ahead 4-3 in the second inning thanks to hit by Paige Herbon .

The lead changed hands multiple times, with Snow evening the score at 4-4 in the third inning. They then briefly led 5-4 in the fourth, thanks to Hallie Young’s single. USU Eastern fought back, tying the game at 5-5 in the sixth inning off Micaela Resler’s sacrifice fly, before the Badgers edged ahead 6-5 in the seventh. However, the Eagles turned the tables in the final inning with Gia Bruno’s homer and Jensen’s crucial single to secure a 7-6 victory.