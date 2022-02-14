Sophomores Navigate Panther Attack

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Pirates hosted their rivals on Wednesday night when Pinnacle came to town. While it has been a difficult season for Green River, the Pirates were ready to defend their home court.

Ryker Meadows had himself a game with 12 points to lead the Pirate attack. He was helped by fellow sophomores Raul Mendoza with seven points, Joe Vollmer with six points, and Hoyt Hunt and Luis Hernandez with four points apiece. The effort from the sophomores trumped the Panthers as Green River pulled off a close one, 35-33.

Cole Barton and Michael Schmitz recorded 13 and 11 points, respectively. However, it was not enough as Pinnacle shot just 30 percent from the floor while committing 23 turnovers on the night.

Pinnacle (7-10, 3-4) will remain on the road with a game at Whitehorse (13-7, 6-1) on Tuesday. The Pirates (3-17, 2-5), on the other hand, will conclude their season on Friday night when Monticello (8-10, 5-2) visits Green River.