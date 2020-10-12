South Eastern Utah Title Company Celebrates Emery County Expansion

Julie Green and Jane Lancaster took over South Eastern Utah Title Company (SEUTCO) two years ago and brought more than 25 years of experience with them.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, they again celebrated an accomplishment within the business. This time, it was a ribbon cutting for the expansion of South Eastern Utah Title Company in Emery County.

SEUTCO offers services for sellers, buyers, lenders and real estate agents. This is accomplished whether the aforementioned are refinancing, selling or buying property. Those within the company in turn assist with the title work, closing the transaction and everything in between.

It was stated that they have been in business for over 70 years and are family owned and operated. Along with the Carbon and Emery locations, there are additional offices in San Juan and Grand counties that offer the same services.

“We are very excited to have a presence here in Emery County and look forward to growing this business and building great relationships,” said Green.

Those that are interested in the services offered by SEUTCO may find more information by phoning the Price office at (435) 637-4455 or the Castle Dale office at (435) 381-1105.