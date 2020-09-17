South Sevier and Carbon Trade Blows

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Region 12 tennis continued on Tuesday with a match between South Sevier and Carbon.

Lindsey Snow was successful in first singles with a 6-1, 6-2 win. Second singles went to South Sevier as Gabby Carter edged Lizzy Blackburn 7-5, 6-2. Nicole Swasey got Carbon back on track with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 gritty win in third singles.

First double partners Alex Cartwright and Kaydance Scovill were defeated 2-6, 1-6. In a close match, Ana Maria Olivas and Alyssa Ellis fell behind in second doubles 6-3, 4-6, 3-6. South Sevier outlasted the Lady Dinos 3-2.

Up next, the Dinos will host Emery on Thursday.