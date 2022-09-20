South Summit Exploits Spartans

After a pair of wins, the Spartans were hoping to continue their momentum into their first region contest on Friday night. It started off well for the Spartans, as Sebastian Hennes picked off a pass on South Summit’s opening possession. Unfortunately, Emery’s offense could not get anything going in the early parts of the game. The Spartans first six drives ended in as follows: punt, punt, interception, punt, interception and a safety.

The Wildcats took the lead on their second possession with a pass to Caleby Thompson. On the next drive, it looked like Thompson had broken loose once more, but Creek Sharp not only ran him down, but stripped the ball out and the Spartans recovered. Again, the offense did little to help the defense as South Summit would go on to take a 23-0 lead. At long last, Emery sustained an 80-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass from Wade Stilson to Matt Olsen. Emery went for two and Treg Miller took the end around and followed Sharp in for the conversion. The Spartans trailed 23-8 at the break.

Emery received the ball first with a chance to cut it down to a one-score game. Stilson, though was picked off for the third time, but the Wildcats fumbled during the return and Emery fell on it. The Spartans could not do anything with their new life and eventually had to punt. Next on the board was the Wildcats, who increase their lead and never look back. They went on to win the game 38-14.

Dane Sitterud logged 11 tackles while rushing for 57 yards. Emery’s drives were stalled primarily by costly penalties, false starts, and poor decisions with the ball. It was a tough night for the Spartans, who had hoped to put a better showing together.

Emery (2-3, 0-1) will head on the road to play Judge Memorial (3-3, 0-1) this coming Friday.