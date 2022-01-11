Southeast Utah Experiencing High COVID-19 Transmission

The Southeast Utah Health Department announced on Monday evening that the entire region is now in the high transmission level for COVID-19. Carbon and Emery counties were recently in the moderate level, while Grand County has been in the high level for some time.

Monday’s report also announced 454 active COVID-19 cases throughout the region, including 188 in Carbon County, 109 in Emery County and 157 in Grand County. Of these, 224 cases were reported in the past four days. This includes 105 in Carbon County, 58 in Emery County and 61 in Grand County.

Seven patients are currently hospitalized due to complications from the virus, including three Carbon County residents and two residents each from Emery and Grand counties. Since the pandemic began, 238 regional residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, 213 of which were not vaccinated and 25 of which were fully vaccinated.

To date, 73 regional deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, including 42 in Carbon County, 25 in Emery County and six in Grand County. Five of these deaths involved fully vaccinated patients.

While active cases continue to be tracked, vaccine distribution remains a priority for the health department. As of Tuesday morning, 20,087 patients have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This accounts for 49.5% of the eligible population in Carbon County and 47.5% in Emery County. Grand County leads the region with 66.9% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

The health department also tracks breakthrough cases of the virus, which are those that became infected despite being vaccinated. To date, 754 vaccinated residents have become infected with the virus.